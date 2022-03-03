Shooting for director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Vikram’, featuring actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, has finally been wrapped up.

Director Lokesh Kanakaraj took to Twitter to make the announcement.

He said, “After 110 days of shoot it’s a WRAP. Thanks to the entire cast and crew for the extraordinary effort!”

Lokesh Kanakaraj also posted a video clip along with the announcement on Twitter. The clip has Lokesh Kanakaraj saying “action” and Fahadh Faasil firing a couple of shots from a pistol. Soon after, he turns around to the director and has a brief chat with him before the entire unit shouts, “It’s a wrap.”

The news of ‘Vikram’ being wrapped up comes within days of Kamal announcing his decision to opt out of hosting this season of Tamil reality show ‘Bigg Boss Ultimate‘, citing an overlap of dates earmarked for ‘Vikram’.

The film, which is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, has music by Anirudh and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan.

Now, with the film Vikram’s shooting having been completed, Raajkamal Films International, the production house producing this film, has said that the release date of the film will be announced on March 14. Barring the leads, the film Vikram also stars Narain, Chemban Vinod, Kalidas Jayaram and Gayathrie in pivotal roles and is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year.

