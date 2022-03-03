Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular names currently, thanks to the success of Pushpa, which helped her gain more followers. Although she’s called the National Crush of India, but she often gets trolled for a number of reasons. In the latest incident, the actress who was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night, received heavy backlash after many saw her staff member carrying her handbag.

Since her debut in the 2016 film Kirik Party, the actress has given a number of blockbusters and she’s currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut with two big-ticket Hindi flicks, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Good Bye, starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, her latest video is going viral while Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Mumbai Airport as she was leaving the city. As soon as the video was shared online, netizens started calling out the Pushpa star as her staff member was seen opening the car door while assisting her by holding her handbag.

Reacting to the video, a large number of netizens bashed Rashmika Mandanna and wrote, “This is becoming trend with these actors, they keep posting their gyming videos but expect someone else to carry their bagpacks & handbags!” another user wrote, “So she can’t carry her own hand bag??” a third user commented, “Who the hell is she ? She also has an assistant to manage her handbag?” a fourth user wrote, “apna personal handbag to utha leti,” a fifth user wrote, “Why the hell she is acting like Korean, carry your own personality. Trust me it doesn’t suit you at all.”

Earlier this month Rashmika Mandanna was on the news after many speculated that she confirmed her marriage with Vijay Deverakonda. In a conversation with India Today, she had told, “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, you should be someone who makes you comfortable.”

Later the news was rubbished by Vijay, as he wrote, “As usual nonsense… Don’t we just (heart emoji) da news!”

