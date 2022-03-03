South Indian film industries have lately been on a roll, releasing one after another mass-appeal movie, garnering huge numbers at the box office. The audience for Malayalam movies has also commendably expanded over the last few years and hence, the anticipation around some if the upcoming Mollywood movies is also high. Superstar Mammootty starrer Bheeshma Parvam recently hit the theatres after a long wait and the reviews seem mostly in favour of the movie.

For the unversed, Mamukka was last seen playing the lead role in 2021 political thriller One, which was dropped on Netflix amidst the pandemic. His action film Shylock also hit the market in 2020, gaining positive responses from the audience.

In the latest release Bheeshma Parvam, Mammootty can be seen playing the role of a former gangster named Michael who turns into a maritime transporter in Fort Kochi. The movie has been directed by Amal Neerad who has previously delivered blockbusters like Big B and Varathan, amongst others. The film also features actors like Shine Tom Chacko, Sushin Shyam, and Soubin Shahir, in key roles.

Bheeshma Parvam had been creating a lot of hype ever since the trailer was released a few weeks back and now, fans already seem content with the end product, according to the first set of reviews that were published this morning. In one of the viral clips, the whole theatre can be seen erupting in cheers after the movie comes to an end.

Most fans seem impressed with Mammootty’s work in the film as they have been praising his screen-presence and dialogue delivery. A bunch of reviews suggest that the screenplay is well done and the background music is top-notch which makes the experience even more appealing.

However, there are a few posts that suggest that the second half of Bheeshma Parvam could have been better compared to the build-up that was created in the first half. Critics also suggest that the climax was slightly rushed which might be a disappointment to the viewers. Have a look.

Thank you, Amal Neerad, for making a hardcore fan of "The Godfather" so happy with your fantastic tribute to the Mario Puzo classic. A long-time fantasy came true. And thank you for the greatest tribute to Mammootty ever. I live for euphoria-inducing cinema like this. #Bheeshma pic.twitter.com/I41ccxWei3 — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) March 3, 2022

#BheeshmaParvam watched the classic, a worthy one, a bunch of talented artists and the #Bheeshma of the movie #Mammootty himself did some magic on the screen. #Amalneerad the captain executed a classic flick with the help of his technological brilliance.#Mammootty #AmalNeerad pic.twitter.com/kBHmALZbXz — Film Trackers (@FilmTrackers) March 3, 2022

#Bheeshma FDFS completed in #Kerala – class making from Amal Neerad 👏

Treat for Mammookka fans according to the early reviews 👏🔥 Mammootty – Sushin – Soubin 👏#BheeshmaParvampic.twitter.com/yx0QmbWrEp — AB George (@AbGeorge_) March 3, 2022

#BheeshmaParvam. Aura of Micheal is resemblance of #Bheeshma in Mahabharata. I think still some of them didn't know about Bheeshma in Mahabharata. Excellent screenplay. Blockbuster pic.twitter.com/Jwa1KTRfqJ — Ansil (@AdvocateAnsil) March 3, 2022

