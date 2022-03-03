In a shocking yet dramatic turn of events, Netflix was recently subjected to theft when props worth whopping amounts were stolen. Recently, the giant streaming platform confirmed that the sets of The Crown and Lupin have been robbed. Yes, you heard that right!

As per online reports, two robberies happened on the sets of two Netflix shows on consecutive days. The Crown and Lupin sets were robbed and thieves stole antiques, equipment, and props worth over half a million dollars which is close to Rs 4 crore. Reportedly, more than 350 items were stolen in the robbery including a replica Fabergé egg, multiple candelabras made from gold and silver, and multiple pieces of glassware.

Netflix became the victim of 2nd robbery while they were shooting for the French show Lupin. According to a report in Variety, around 20 people gatecrashed the sets of Lupin with their faces covered. Approx $333,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the sets of Lupin Part 3. The makers have resumed the shoot after a hiatus on Feb 28.

Confirming the same, Indian Express quoted Netflix in a statement, “There was an incident on 25th February whilst filming the upcoming season of Lupin. Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries.”

Earlier, Netflix in its another statement said, “We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely. Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

Meanwhile, the third season of Lupin’s shooting is currently underway and its release date is yet to be announced. On the other hand, The Crown will return to Netflix with its 5th season and has been slated to release in November, this year.

