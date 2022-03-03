Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been entertaining us for almost 29 years with her killer looks, amazing movies, and of course her witty behaviour. Fans are head over heels for the actress.

Advertisement

Well, talking about her witty behaviour, the actress who is presently busy as a judge for Sony’s India’s Got Talent, recently shared a BTS video of the show in which she was witnessed behaving her hilarious self. However, while her fans loved the way she is all chirpy, many netizens found her recent video super cringe.

Advertisement

So talking about it, a BTS video from India’s Got Talent is now doing rounds on the internet which features, Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Shetty, and Badshah. The video starts with Shilpa approaching and calling out Rohit, while the latter ignores her. To this, we hear her say, “Aata Maji Satakli”, (A dialogue from Singham) and breaks a sugar bottle on the director’s arm as she screams his name.

Continuing the video we see a stunned Rohit Shetty looking up to Shilpa Shetty as she demands, ” Picture do mujhe,” (Give me a movie). Replying to this in a high pitched voice, Rohit said, “Pagal hai kya?”, ( Are you mad?). Later on, we see the “Apne” actresses making a parody of Badshah’s song “Pagal”, and starts laughing. The video also showed her hitting the same sugar bottle on Badshah’s suit letting out a small scream from the rapper.

While the video went viral on the internet, netizens on Reddit have heavily trolled the actress for her behaviour in the same. One user commented, “Man, Raj Kundra‘s case has really taken a toll on her. “. Another user said, “Most of her content is cringe due to her OTT expressions and overacting “. While one user said, “Every time I read Weird Expression’s Overacting and cringe together image of Farhad Samji pops out ” another user said, “I find Shilpa Shetty more annoying then Namaste Ali Khan “.

What are your thoughts on the BTS video of India’s Got Talent, did you find Shilpa Shetty cute or cringe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: When Hrithik Roshan Was ‘Ignored’ By Shah Rukh Khan & Others Because Of ‘Ego Clashes’, Karan Johar Thought It Was Unfair Because…

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube