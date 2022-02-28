When it comes to curating movies with some intense family drama or let’s call it mellow drama, Bollywood’s ace filmmaker, Karan Johar is the cue. One such movie of KJ’s is the unforgettable magus opus, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

K3G starring a stellar cast of, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan, is something we surely won’t forget about, all thanks to their family drama and reel relation in the movie. However, Karan once ended up spilling the beans on the real equation between the actors on the sets.

While opening up about the negativity on K3G’s set, Karan Johar mentioned in his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy, that the atmosphere on the sets of the movie was not at all welcoming. The director also revealed that actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Kajol were keeping their distance from Hrithik Roshan, after the latter’s mega-success in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Talking more about the incident a quote from Karan Johar’s book read, “It was unfair because he was too junior, and Shah Rukh was already such a big star. But that was a phase when one or two of Shah Rukh’s films had gone wrong and the media had started projecting Hrithik up there.” He continued, “The negativity that crept in was not justified or correct, and it was really sad. I felt Hrithik was the only one during the course of the shooting who needed a little hand-holding. See, the Bachchans didn’t have that equation with him. Shah Rukh was a bit distant at that time because of everything that was happening. Kajol was Team Shah Rukh.”

Karan, explaining how he had to make Hrithik more comfortable throughout the shoot said, “I felt I needed to hold his hand a bit. And we developed a really good friendship. We got close to each other— he was a bit of a lost child in this whole lot. And Hrithik, anyway, is slightly awkward around people. He’s not the most people-friendly person. Now he’s become a lot better.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is working on his next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie will feature actors, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The movie is set to release on 10th February 2023.

