Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most respected actors in the entertainment industry. The senior actor is an avid social media user and regularly posts on his Twitter account to keep his fans updated about his work and life. Often the superstar treats his fans with throwback pictures from his iconic films.

However, his latest tweet seemingly created a stir on social media. Big B shared the latest post on Twitter in which he wrote about ‘heart pumping,’ which had left his fans concerned about his health. Several of his fans began asking about his health.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic tweet on Sunday night, “T 4205 – heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope.” His tweet also had a folded hands and a red heart emoji. Soon after the tweet, a fan wrote, “Everything will be finished fine. So don’t worry about all this. Believe in God. And be hopeful. Good night sir ji take care. with love and regards.”

Another user wrote, “Be in care, peace, safety and Love. God bless you Amitji.”

T 4205 – heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope ..🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2022

Later Big B took to his blog and explained about his cryptic tweet. The Megastar explained that his tweet was about the stress of shooting and the concern and hope he had for an upcoming football match where his favourite team Chelsea was playing. He further wrote that the “stress of the learning of lines and the fear of getting the performance right or at least acceptable was on test.”

“But what was truly tested was the drive back from Madh Island, that sleepy secluded get away .. now no longer a get away from the city .. but a get away from it, the island, seclusion now .. no more the solitude, the silent winds, the soft lashes of the sea, the freedom of movement on the beaches, with not a bird in sight .. all gone .. structures and buildings .. and commerce ..left a fairly early wind up of work by 5:30 pm and got in to Jalsa .. at 8:30 ..” Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog.

Both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are ardent fans of Chelsea, however, the team lost the match to Liverpool in Wembley on Sunday night. In his blog, the megastar explained how the “challenge” the team is facing left him concerned.”But another challenge awaits…Chelsea v Liverpool in the Final of the Co.. something.”

Interestingly Amitabh Bachchan is also playing the role of a football coach to underprivileged kids in Jhund. He also shared a series of pics on his blog.

