Veteran actress Simi Garewal became a household name with her chat show titled Rendezvous. While appearing on the show many celebrities spilt some beans about their personal lives. When Priyanka Chopra appeared on the show, she spoke about a hilarious prank she played with Abhishek Bachchan by texting Rani Mukerji.

The two actors have been close friends for a long time and they have also collaborated on a few projects like Bluffmaster and Dostana. The said trick PC played on AB when they were shooting for the 2005 film.

Recently, Simi Garewal shared her favourite Rendezvous moment where Priyanka Chopra spoke about her friendship with Abhishek Bachchan. Simi first asked PC, “How do you gel up with Abhishek,” to which Chopra says, “He’s mad, I declared him mad.” Later the host asks, “Did you steal his mobile phone once?” this question makes the Matrix Resurrections actress laugh.

Replying to Simi Garewal’s query, Priyanka Chopra says, “He (Abhishek Bachchan) stole mine first. He sat on it. Eventually, he couldn’t sit any longer in the van because he had to get out. And AB’s mobile which was lying there, like sitting duck.”

She adds, “I abducted his phone and hid it. I sent a message to somebody from his phone… Just that ‘I miss you, where have you been? You wanna…’” Simi then reveals that Priyanka texted Rani Mukerji, who had replied to Abhishek saying, “Hi AB, what is wrong with you?”

When Priyanka Chopra asked Simi Garewal about who told her about the incident, the host replied, “Well, I know a lot of people,” to this Priyanka said, “I am sure it is AB.”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan who was last seen in Bob Biswas is currently working on Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur along with the new season of Breathe.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra recently completed the shooting of Russo Brother’s Citadel, she is also working on Amazon Prime Video’s Sangeet Project with Nick Jonas. She will also be making her Bollywood comeback in Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

