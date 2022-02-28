Bollywood film producer and director Sajid Nadiadwala appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and shared the story behind casting Salman Khan for the movie ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega’.

During a conversation, host Kapil Sharma asked Sajid Nadiadwala why Salman Khan was not giving the producer dates for the film ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega’.

He replied: “We were shortlisting other actors and the shoot was in the next 20 days. The other actors said that they are not comfortable shooting this film and so I went to Salman Khan who was shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ to ask him to immediately give me dates before the industry comes to know in the morning that the film has been shelved.”

Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan have worked with each other in movies like ‘Jeet’, ‘Judwaa’, ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, ‘Jaan-E-Mann’ and ‘Kick’.

He then shared about making Salman ready to work in the film.

“I needed to start the film, Salman said, ‘ok, we will start in the next 5 months but I said, ‘I need to start the film within the next 20 days’. To which Salman then said, ‘in the next 20 days? It’s not possible as I am already booked for four films!’. He gave me his diary as proof of his tight schedule and said, ‘look, there are no dates available!’.”

“I took that diary with me and I started filing it and mismatched the dates a bit and I put my film dates ahead. He smiled. After three days Salman‘s boy Raju Bhai came to me and asked me to return the diary because he did not know where to go for his other shoots. And so, I made that film with four five-day breaks and completed it in three months,” added Sajid Nadiadwala on how he completed the movie ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega’.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

