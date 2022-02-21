Actor Ashish Trivedi, who is currently seen playing the role of the fiance of Tejasswi Prakash’s character in ‘Naagin 6’, doesn’t fear getting typecast.

He says: “I’m playing a grey shaded role for the first time onscreen. And as an actor I’m enjoying the freshness of my character Mayank. He is very much possessive about his relationship. I’m getting a really very good response for my role. However I’m not scared to be typecast for playing negative roles. As I feel nowadays viewers easily connect to actors individual identities on social media. They don’t judge them anymore over their onscreen performance. And makers are always interested in experimenting with their actors who succeeded to make their roles alive onscreen.”

The actor who made his acting debut after featuring in the show ‘Udaan’ revealed he was passionately waiting for a good role.

“I made my acting debut and was seen on TV screen last in 2019 in Udaan. After which I was passionately waiting for a challenging and promising role. I never wanted to repeat myself. Lockdown was also another reason. But yes, meanwhile I was also shooting for digital projects.”

Earlier Ashish has been part of shows like ‘Skulls and Roses’, ‘Crime and Confession’ among others.

Previously Naagin 6 fame Simba Nagpal had opened up about his desire to write for Ekta Kapoor

“Of course, I do get ideas and I do try to write them down on paper. But as far as writing is concerned, I haven’t thought about it honestly, but yes if I get an opportunity in the future I’d certainly try to do it. Let’s see how it goes in the future”.

The actor who was recently seen on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’, furthermore opens up on his passion towards direction as well.

“I always wanted to be an actor, and I’m taking baby steps towards my dream. My dreams aren’t limited to just acting. For me it’s not just about acting; it’s about filmmaking!”

“I want to explore each and every side of this industry. Lately I’ve been really interested in directing and I’ve had the habit of writing as well. I write songs, poems and stories. I’m just in my learning phase right now” he concludes.

