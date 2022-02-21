Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been making headlines for the past weeks. The two recently celebrated Valentine’s day and shared a glimpse of their celebration on social media. They even went live on Instagram and interacted with their fans.

Days after the live Instagram session, the two met a fan at the airport as they have flown out of the city to shoot a song together. The female fan congratulated the couple for their win at Bigg Boss and clicked a few pics with them.

Karan Kundrra was at his usual best when he met the fan. The actor asked the female fan, “Mere liye vote nahi kiya na?” she then replied, “Kiya tha.” Karan then said, “I am just joking.” Later, she clicks a photo with them and thanked them.

Take a look at the interaction in the below video:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are flying out of the city for the first time to shoot a song together. It comes at a time when she was busy shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s much-awaited TV series, Naagin 6. She squeezed out time to shoot the song with Karan.

Fans of the couple, who call themselves TejRan fans, are quite excited about the upcoming song. Several fans even commented that they can’t wait to see their music video. A user also pointed out that it is their first outdoor together.

Previously, Tejasswi Prakash took to Instagram and shared a few stories giving her fans a glimpse into their V Day celebrations. Pictures revealed that Karan Kundrra decorated the home with balloons, that too, heart-shaped ones, flowers and more for his ladylove. Moreover, he even used TejRan’s sweet memories that were put up on the wall in the form of photo frames.

