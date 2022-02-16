Ever since the first season of Sony TV’s new reality show Shark Tank India premiered, it has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. The show has BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh, boAt founder Aman Gupta, MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh and Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal as the sharks aka judges.

Soon after the show concluded its first season, the Sharks appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show snippets of which continue to surface on the web. The comedian recently shared an uncensored video of the show on his YouTube channel and it’s doing the rounds for the right reason.

During her appearance, Shark Namita Thapar recalled an incident about being a die-hard fan of Amitabh Bachchan. Namita told Kapil Sharma that after falling for Big B, she has never liked anyone else. Kapil Sharma asked, “Aap Bachchan saab ke fan hai, jab unhone aapki daulat dekhi, woh aapke fan ho gaye honge (You are a fan of Amitabh’s but when he saw your wealth, he must have become a fan of yours).”

Replying to the same, Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar quipped, “Bachchan saab ne toh poori meri life hi khatam kar di hai. Unke baad koi doosra pasand hi nahi aaya (Bachchan sir ruined my entire life. After him, I haven’t liked anyone else). It’s such a tragedy.”

However later, Vineeta Singh told Kapil Sharma that Anupam Mittal has a Big B effect in his voice. When the comedian asks him to say sometime in his tone, he said, “Woh natural hai. Aapko nahi lagta hai (It’s natural. Don’t you think so)?” adding megastar’s signature ‘hain’ at the end.

Speaking about Shark Tank India, the show saw the presence of budding entrepreneurs, who would ask for money and give equity to the investor for their guidance and monetary support.

