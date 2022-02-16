Reality Show MTV Roadies, has been entertaining fans for over a decades after it was released back in 2003. With the recent news that both Rannvijay Singha and Neha Dhupia won’t be hosting the next season, it was also revealed that people’s messiah, Sonu Sood will now be the next face of the show. With this news, it seems that the show will now be following an entirely new set of rules. Let’s check out the details.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Roadies have completed a total of 17 seasons over the years. The show originally featured Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman along with Rannvijay as the judges of the show. Read on to know more!

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, as per BollywoodLife, reports have come in saying that the 18th instalment of Roadies will go back to its old ways. So if this is true then we’ll be seeing Sonu Sood taking over Rannvijay’s place as the host of the show, bringing in contestants who are made to do tasks each episode. By the end of the episode, the nominated individual with the most votes would be dropped out of the competition.

This season of Roadies will mark Sonu Sood’s debut as a host for a reality show. Apart from him, there are also rumours that Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, the original members of the show, will be making their comebacks as well.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood recently took it to this social media platform, where he expressed how grateful and excited he was to gain an opportunity to host Roadies. On his Instagram story, he shared the message saying, “The journey of MTV Roadies moulds you into a champion for life. The series of challenges are unlike any other as they put you in contention with yourself to see if you fight within to emerge back as a stronger version of yourself. I am truly honoured to be hosting the 18th season of MTV Roadies.”

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Kumari Announces Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump With Her Hubby – See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube