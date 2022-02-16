Urfi Javed is undoubtedly one of the most discussed social media celebrities of the country who is often in the news for her unique choice of clothes. She has often been trolled openly for her DIY outfits, some of which are inspired by international celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. In a recent interaction with the paps, the actor opened up about being compared to Rakhi Sawant, who has also been at the epitome of several controversies in the past.

For the unversed, Rakhi was previously in the news when she announced through Instagram that she has taken the decision to split up with Ritesh after their time together in Bigg Boss 15. She clarified that the couple tried to make it work even with the differences but have now decided to enjoy their lives separately. Ritesh’s behaviour towards Rakhi in the house was questioned by a lot of viewers as most of them felt that she was not treated well.

In a recent chat with the paparazzi, Urfi Javed opened up about constant comparisons with Rakhi Sawant and how she is okay with it. She highlighted how hardworking Rakhi is and how she has built up a career for herself from scratch.

“Whatever she does, she doesn’t care about anyone. I mean today she is earning good for herself so I think she is an inspiration in many ways. I don’t mind being compared to her, it’s actually an honour. She came from zero and now she is where she is. I don’t mind being compared with her, I don’t like putting women down,” Urfi Javed said.

Urfi Javed was also heavily criticized for the denim outfit she wore yesterday which had a bikini bottom pattern. The short dress had multiple cutouts with one balloon sleeve and a choker style neckline. She added a bright red contrasting lip colour and a neat hair bun to suit the outfit. Here’s a look.

