Spreading the joy via her social media accounts, Mohena shared a couple of photos from her latest at-home photoshoot, where she looked no less than a prima donna. Announcing the same, the YRKKH fame shared two photos of her flaunting her baby bump while wearing a grey and cream colored anarkali paired with the same dupatta. Letting her hair down, Mohena supported minimal make-up as she poses with husband Syuesh Rawat.
Captioning the photos, Mohena Kumari wrote, “Beginning of a new beginning. Sharing the Good News with All. @suyeshrawat. Thank you for the lovely pictures @shrirangswarge. You made it such a happy day for us.” Check out the photos:
Another post saw Mohena Kumari looking ethereal in a printed saree as she posed with her family members. The actress tied her hair at the back, while keeping it low on make-up front. Take a look:
A couple of days back, Mohena Kumari had shared a throwback photo from her engagement while wishing her husband on their anniversary. Sharing a few photos, Mohena wrote, “This time…3 years Ago… my life changed forever. Happy 3 years of Engagement.” Check out the photos below:
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata lead actress Shivangi Joshi congratulated the mom-to-be Mohena Kumari and posted tons of red heart emojis.
Team Koimoi sends heartiest congratulations to the parents-to-be.
