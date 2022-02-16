Story: It’s raining babies in tinsel town. After Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, the latest TV star to announce the arrival of her little bundle of joy is Mohena Kumari. The Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai fame who tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat in October 2019, has shared the good news with her fans. Mohena, who’s quite literally a real-life princess, got hitched in a high-profile wedding so much so that her reception was attended by the Prime Minister Of India, Narendra Modi.

Spreading the joy via her social media accounts, Mohena shared a couple of photos from her latest at-home photoshoot, where she looked no less than a prima donna. Announcing the same, the YRKKH fame shared two photos of her flaunting her baby bump while wearing a grey and cream colored anarkali paired with the same dupatta. Letting her hair down, Mohena supported minimal make-up as she poses with husband Syuesh Rawat.

Captioning the photos, Mohena Kumari wrote, “Beginning of a new beginning. Sharing the Good News with All. @suyeshrawat. Thank you for the lovely pictures @shrirangswarge. You made it such a happy day for us.” Check out the photos:

Another post saw Mohena Kumari looking ethereal in a printed saree as she posed with her family members. The actress tied her hair at the back, while keeping it low on make-up front. Take a look:

A couple of days back, Mohena Kumari had shared a throwback photo from her engagement while wishing her husband on their anniversary. Sharing a few photos, Mohena wrote, “This time…3 years Ago… my life changed forever. Happy 3 years of Engagement.” Check out the photos below:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata lead actress Shivangi Joshi congratulated the mom-to-be Mohena Kumari and posted tons of red heart emojis.

Team Koimoi sends heartiest congratulations to the parents-to-be.

