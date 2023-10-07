Gurmeet Choudhary Performs CPR On A Man Who Collapsed On A Mumbai Street, Netizens Troll Him Saying "The Thirst For Publicity Has Gotten Ridiculous" - Watch

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary was seen helping a man who collapsed on a street in Andheri in Mumbai by giving him CPR.

A video showcased Gurmeet first giving the man a CPR and then with the help of others putting him on a stretcher.

Gurmeet is known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in ‘Ramayan’, Maan Singh Khurana in ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’ and Yash Suraj Pratap Sindhina in ‘Punar Vivaah – Zindagi Milegi Dobara’.

The actor has also done reality shows such as ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ and ‘Nach Baliye 6’.

While Gurmeet Choudhary was being a good samaritan, many netizens were not impressed with the way he was pressing the man’s chest, saying this is not the right way to treat someone.

One netizen said, “That’s not the correct position of CPR… you don’t know how to do it my gosh.”

Meanwhile, another commented, “The thirst of publicity has gotten ridiculous.”

Some other netizens also suggested that the actor should have taken to the man to the hospital instead of giving him CPR on the road.

Gurmeet Choudhary made his Bollywood debut with ‘Khamoshiyan’ in 2015. He was later seen in films such as ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ and ‘Paltan’.

