The reality singing show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ is back with a new season. This time however, the challenge is greater as the contestants will now have to give impromptu original performances of entirely new tracks. Composer Anu Malik, describing the new season, called it a search for the “magic of originality”.

One of the primary judges, Anu Malik shared his excitement about the show’s new idea and detailed: “This is the first time on a singing reality show that the creative team has come up with this brilliant idea of launching an original singer by giving the contestant an original song composed by reputed producers. The singers are getting launched while the show is going on.”

The composer added: “I feel lucky to be associated with a cult show like ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ that is getting global recognition. Everywhere I go, fans are coming up to me and appreciating how the show also serves as a global launch pad for the new singers. It offers them a concrete future roadmap.”

Explaining the reason for the unexpected change and the shift of its focus, Anu said the show’s focus on finding an original voice with this new premise is in fact a promising enterprise because it will also help the contestants in both discarding their fears about recreating an existing song, or living up to old veterans.

Elaborating on this point, he added: “We did not want to burden the contestants by forcing them to sing like veteran singers. That appealed to the young singers a lot. They did not feel like they were going to be compared to these great singers, which is fair.

“You cannot compare anyone to anybody; everyone has their own magic, and we have been searching for this magic of originality in this season of the show.”

Alongside the famous composer-songwriter, the roster of judges also includes singers Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Aditya Narayan.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on ZEE5 Global.

