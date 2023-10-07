Breaking Bad, headlined by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, is one of the most iconic series in the history of TV and web shows, and any update regarding that always thrills the fans. The show creator Vince Gillian has now weighed in on his thoughts on revisiting that universe, including the show Better Call Saul, and here’s what he has to say.

For the unversed, the show revolves around the chemistry teacher Walter White, played by Bryan, who gets into the meth-making business due to financial problems and joins hands with Jesse Pinkman, portrayed by Aaron. Things start to change, and it takes everyone on a roller-coaster ride. The series has been a talking point in pop culture, and almost everyone on social media is aware of the memes inspired by the characters.

The Breaking Bad creator Vince Gillian has now opened up about how the fans want to see more of the series, which apparently ran for five seasons from 2008. In an interview with Variety, Gillian said, “To be brutally honest, if I get my a*s handed to me with this next show and the one after that, and nobody wants to see it, and everybody wants ‘Breaking Bad’, who knows! Maybe we’ll see our way clearer to doing something in the future. But what I’d like to do is leave it be. It’s the work of my lifetime — ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ — it’ll be the first thing engraved on my tombstone, and I couldn’t be more proud of it.”

The Better Call Saul creator also said, “And I kind of wonder if there are further stories to tell, but I don’t want to beat a dead horse. I look around and see other storytelling worlds — I’m not going to name names — that feel like, ‘Boy, they are really sucking that last dime out of that franchise’. I’d hate to see that happen with this. I’d rather err on the side of leaving the party too soon than too late. But never say never. That’s just how I feel right now, but who knows down the line.”

The series Better Call Saul is a spin-off series of Breaking Bad, which got, if not more, equal love from the audience. Then, in 2019, El Camino was released, an extended version of the story.

What are your thoughts on Breaking Bad creator Vince Gillian’s comments? Let us know in the comments!

