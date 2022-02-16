Tejasswi Prakash is the new face of Naagin 6. Ekta Kapoor-backed supernatural franchise has previously witnessed Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy amongst others play the leading roles. But there always has remained a section that has criticized the subject for its unrealistic nature. Scroll below for what the Bigg Boss 15 winner has to say about it.

Colors has always come up with some really out-of-the-box concepts. Even during Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar had turned into a bee but most found the concept bizarre. The show began tanking as the supernatural theme was brought into the picture.

We asked Tejasswi Prakash what she has to say about the criticism around Naagin. The actress said, “I feel each genre has their own set of an audience, so while supernatural dramas have a fanbase who like those kind of concepts, there are people who are not familiar with such kind of shows. At the end of the day, you will always have both critics and admirers to any of the genres on television, and that’s how it is.”

Asked did she weigh her options before signing Naagin 6, Tejasswi Praksh responded, “Naagin is the biggest franchise in the fiction show genre on television, so why not? Balaji is a fabulous production house to work with and I’m really looking forward to it.”

There were also viewers who called her a biased Bigg Boss 15 winner after Tejasswi was revealed as the new face of the show.

“Every season the makers face this and it’s also a part of the show. You can never make everyone happy. I feel blessed that I got Naagin and for me doing the biggest reality show on Indian Television and winning it and now doing the biggest fiction franchise on Indian Television back to back is a huge victory. That’s all that matters,” Tejasswi Prakash responded to the same.

