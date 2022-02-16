‘Mumbai Diaries’ actress Shreya Dhanwanthary is busy these days with her audio show ‘Pitching Pyaar’.

Advertisement

She told IANS how it was to be part of this light-hearted complex love tale and also shared about her preparation behind the narration for the audio show. It is a story of a young aspiring entrepreneur Kabir played by ‘What The Folks’ actor Veer Rajwant Singh and Nikki, essayed by Shreya.

Advertisement

Shreya Dhanwanthary explains the concept behind ‘Pitching Pyaar’ and says it is a love story between two individuals who are occupied with their own issues and how things change when they meet and develop liking each other.

“It follows the journey of Kabir as he meets with Nikki and sees if they find time for each other while they’re busy planning out their lives. So, it is very interesting to see how they will take things forward and take life as it comes or will they go exactly what they thought they planned for life,” she explains.

Shreya Dhanwanthary further unveils her character in the audio show and adds: “I play Nikisha Abraham and she has decided the course of action for her life, but then she meets Kabir and both of them start having feelings for one another but important is to see if this actually works out because their plans take both of them completely in different directions. But they want to be in the same direction together. So, whether they’re able to make that happen or not, this can be understood only after listening to the show.”

Shreya, who is known for her roles ‘The Family Man‘, ‘Mumbai Diaries‘ and more says doing an audio show is a learning process for her.

She says: “This was very much a learning on the job kind of an experience. So, I had to learn how to hit the right notes with a particular word. Along with that, we had made sure that we were enunciating as well. So that was a cool learning curve for me. I was curious and intrigued to see if I’m able to capture the audience with an audio format.”

‘Pitching Pyaar’, produced by DICE media, is available on Audible.

Must Read: Sofia Hayat Feels Rakhi Sawant Doesn’t Understand What Real Love Is Anymore: “No Wonder People Thought The Marriage Was A Lie”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube