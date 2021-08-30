Advertisement

National Award-winning actress and filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma says she has a newfound respect for doctors and other medical staff of any government hospital, especially after the pandemic.

Konkona is playing a pivotal role in the upcoming web series titled ‘Mumbai Diaries: 26/11’.

Advertisement

Asked what intrigued her about the show initially, Konkona Sen Sharma told IANS, “Since I knew Nikkhil for quite some time now and I am well aware of his sensibility, I knew that he would create a good show on the topic of the terrorist attacks of 26/11. Yes, it is true that 26/11 has been covered in films and shows before and at times it could be a little tricky to handle the subject from a different perspective. But when it comes to our show, we are using the incident as a backdrop, it is not a documentary.