Advertisement

The previous six episodes of QuPlay’s Pinch Season 2, hosted by Arbaaz Khan, have made headlines for some hardcore revelations, and candid confessions. However, the upcoming episode of the show will be wittier, blunt, and frank as choreographer-director Farah Khan joins the bandwagon of guests.

In the promo, Farah confessed that she blocks users that troll her for her dud directorial Tees Maar Khan by saying, “Bhai ab 10 saal ho chuke, ab tu aage badh.” The lady further spilt her angst against trollers by saying, “Jis ke paas phone hai, woh critic hai, aur usko films ke baare mein sab malum hain.”

Advertisement

Farah also pointed that trollers will troll for anything; if she even wrote “Hello” on Twitter trollers will attack her with “Namaste nahi bol sakti, Salaam nahi bol sakti.” When a user tried to mock her children for being slim, the director said, ” You take care of your kids, I’ll look after mine.”

In the promo, Farah Khan framed the trollers as hypocrites and she doesn’t take them seriously. Farah even addressed the burning issue of Nepotism by asserting, “Even though you talk about nepotism and all, but you still look up to pictures of Shah Rukh‘s daughter or Kareena’s son.

Apart from this, Farah Khan also shared a funny anecdote where she compared singer Ed Sheeran’s songs with funeral songs. Well, if the promo is so funny, just imagine how hilarious would the full episode be.

Watch the promo here:

Must Read: Cindy Crawford Once Played Dev Anand’s Dead Mother In Awwal Number; Netizens React By Saying, “They Did This On Purpose”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube