Amitabh Bachchan hosted the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 premiered on 23rd August. The show even successfully completed its first week and even got the season’s first crorepati, Himani Bundela. Now the latest report reveals Sony channel has roped in 14 broadcast sponsors for whopping ad revenue.

The programme first aired in 2000 and was well received in its premiere season. It is one of the longest-running franchises on Indian television. The show is also said to have revived Big B’s career.

Now the latest report from Exchange 4 Media, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is targetting an ad revenue of Rs 400 crore from Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. A source has revealed to the publication, “All put together, SPNI might end up with ad revenue of Rs 400 crore from KBC-13. The format of the show coupled with Amitabh Bachchan’s persona and the consistent viewership that it garners is a big draw for the advertisers.”

Head of— Ad Sales, Network Channels, SPNI Sandeep Mehrotra said that the show launched with 12 sponsors while two more sponsors got added subsequently. Not just that a few more sponsorship deals are in the pipeline. He said, “KBC as a property has been an advertiser favourite, and we have received a good response from the advertisers’ season after season, consistently. This year, however, KBC has had the highest sponsorship in comparison to the previous seasons.”

While Mehrotra didn’t reveal the specifics, he said that the network increased Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 ad rates by 15-20%. Mehrotra said, “As an impact property, the ad rates for KBC marks a y-o-y growth. Overall, the property has witnessed a 15-20% increase in the ad rates this season.”

Sandeep Mehrotra also said, “Through the years, KBC has stayed true to its promise of meritocracy with knowledge being the greatest leveller and has established strong credibility not just among the audience but the advertising fraternity as well. It’s a property with heightened recall value. Moreover, it drives perception and garners a sustained viewership due to the long run of the show. Sponsors coming back to the show year after year with a few of them extending a larger association and the presence of first-time sponsors is a testament to the value that KBC adds as an impact property.”

Furthermore, Mehrotra noted that The Kapil Sharma Show, which was launched alongside KBC 13, has also been sold out. He said, “KBC represents the masses. As a property, it is not just consistent in terms of performance and audience engagement but brings forth credibility and content innovation as well. A long-format show like this has been the biggest draw among the advertisers, irrespective of the busy environment. Apart from KBC, our other big-ticket weekend property — The Kapil Sharma Show which started alongside KBC has also been sold out and there has been a tremendous advertiser response to it as well.”

