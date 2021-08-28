Advertisement

The thirteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati recently commenced and is making the headlines for already getting its first crorepati. Last evening, the fifth episode of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted was telecast and it saw 2 contestants grace the hot seat – roll-over contestant Desh Bandhu Pandey followed by Shraddha Khare. While they took impressed us, it was comedian Sunil Grover’s special appearance that caught our attention.

Wondering how and where Sunil featured in the show? Well, it was when Big B asked the second contestant of the night one of her early questions. Read on to know all about it.

Advertisement

In last night’s episode of KBC 13, two contestants graced the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan. While the first was a person named 39-year-old Desh Bandhu, who works with the Indian Railways at Kota, Rajasthan; the one to follow him was Gwalior’s Shraddha Khare. Desh Bandhu played well and remained on the hot seat for quite some time and went home with a prize money of Rs 3,20,000 after answering the 11th question incorrectly. On the other hand, Shraddha, a 43-year-old entrepreneur who runs a company that supplies food products in India and the US, failed while answering the seventh question (for Rs 40,000) and exited the show with just Rs 10, 000.

Even though Shraddha had a short stay on Amitabh Bachchan hosted KBC 13, one of the questions that came her way grabbed our attention. This question was about a famous Indian comedian, who gained fame through the different Kapil Sharma shows and films, and was worth Rs 3000.

For the question, Amitabh Bachchan played audio of the comedian saying, “Mera husband mujhe pyaar nahi karta” and asked Shraddha to guess who it was. The options given to her included Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. Taking the help of the Audience Poll lifeline, the lady on the hot seat replied saying it was “Sunil Grover.” The Chehre actor lauded her for her correct answer. At the same time, he also raved about Grover by calling him exceptionally talented. Stating he’s “an incredible actor, ”Big B referred to Sunil as “Adbhut kalakaar.”

For those who do not know, when Sunil Grover was part of Kapil Sharma’s The Comedy Nights With Kapil, he had played several characters, including that of Rinku Bhabhi. Dressed as a woman, Sunil as Rinku would often crib about her husband and how he doesn’t love her. The character was written off after he parted ways from Kapil Sharma’s show after an ugly feud with the talk show host. Although the two have mend ways and now share a cordial friendship; fans are still awaiting their on-screen reunion.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT Exclusive: Zeeshan Khan’s Statement Reeked Misogyny Says Ridhima Pandit Revealing If She’ll Return Via ‘Wild Card’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube