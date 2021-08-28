Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is churning out one controversial and headline-grabbing incident after another. While last Sunday saw a double elimination – aka Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath existing show due to combined low votes, mid-week we witness Zeeshan Khan being evicted because he got physical with Pratik Sehajpal. Post her exit, we caught up with Ridhima & below is a little of what she told us.

Interacting exclusively with Koimoi, the Bahu Humari Rajnikant actress got candid about Zeeshan and his misogyny filled statement to Akshara Singh, the changed equations between Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal, as well as her plans on returning to the controversial OTT show. Read on to know all she said below.

During an exclusive conversation, post her exit from the Bigg Boss OTT house, we asked Ridhima Pandit what were her views on Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal’s fights. While answering our question, and whether or not the ladies have double standards (as they talk about people b*tching and do it themselves), Ms Pandit said, “Well, I don’t know about double standards but mai equally shocked thi jab maine dhekha ki woh dono ka ab bilkul bhi nahi pat rahi. Starting ke kuch din toh they were like really close – aur yeh baat hum sabne witness kiya – and suddenly I don’t know unka ek fallout hua aur dono opposite directions mai chali gayi. Muje nahi pata kon sahi hai aur kon galat hai – I don’t like to indulge in matter that don’t involve me.”

Shedding light on the Bigg Boss OTT fight between Zeeshan Khan and Akshara Singh, Ridhima Pandit says that once she heard his statement she also agree that it was filled with misogyny. The Bahu Humari Rajnikanth actress said, “Honestly, his statement reeked a lot of misogyny for sure. Even I didn’t agree joh dhairi ki baat ki thi. Kyuki mai uss waqt thi nahi waha par toh I couldn’t comment but jab Karan (Johar) sir ne kaha, I do not agree with it – at all.”

Placing blame on Akshara Singh too for the fight, Ridhima said, “At the same time, Akshara also was equally at fault. Unho ne bhi ek tought fight di unhe and at the same time kafi hurtful cheeze kahi. Mai agar inke situation mai hoti toh mai humesha believe karti ki joh bhi baat hai, uska mudda maintain rakhe but at the same time sulha bhi karle.”The eliminated Bigg Boss OTT added, “I can’t say who’s right and who’s wrong, I think both were equally wrong.”

Talking about whether or not she plans on entering the Bigg Boss OTT house as a wildcard contestant, Ridhima Pandit said, “It completely depends agar muje wildcard pe bulaya jata hai. A couple of factors like maybe I would be doing something else, if I would have another assignment I don’t think I can be a part of it. But at the same time, my love for the show is so high. Also, agar muje lagta hai ki meri audiences chati hai ki mai woh show jao, makers ko lagta hai that I can add some value, toh for sure. These are the factors that will make me consider it.”

Would you like to see her make a comeback as a wildcard contestant? Let us know in the comments below.

Check out Ridhima Pandit’s interview here:

For more such exclusive stories, news and updates from the Bigg Boss OTT house, stay tuned to Koimoi.

