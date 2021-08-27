Advertisement

A lot is happening after Zeeshan Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT house. It happened after the actor got physical in a fight with co-contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. While the trio was involved, it was only the bathrobe boy who was ousted from the house. Many including Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend Varun Sood landed support for him. Now, Kishwer Merchant is slamming the makers and has even shared her opinion on Shamita Shetty. Read on!

For the unversed, Kishwer has been expressing her opinions on Bigg Boss OTT for a while now. Not just her, even husband Suyyash Rai has slammed Karan Johar in the past over his bias attitude. The duo feels that KJo is only partial towards Shamita Shetty and allows nobody else to speak during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Now, as Zeeshan Khan has been evicted from the show, Kishwer Merchant is slamming the Bigg Boss OTT makers. She shared a video of Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal’s fight with Zee. “Chee Nishant and Pratik and Chee Bigg Boss!!! #disappointing After they destroyed all the properties of the task and falsely accused ki lag raha hai… Zee is out and not the others!!!”

Kishwer Merchant also gave a thumbs down to Bigg Boss OTT!

In another tweet, Kishwer wrote, “Nishant is a snake .. Pratik broke the flags , he was quiet .. threw the board in the pool , he was quiet .. Task woh nahi zamjhe toh tum kya samjhe ? Task karna ya destroy karna ? #losers #BigBossOTT.”

In yesterday’s episode, Shamita Shetty was seen getting mad at Raqesh Bapat for consoling Divya Agarwal who had an emotional breakdown.

Expressing her opinion on Shamita, Kishwer Merchant tweeted, “Shamita Shetty is so FAKE!!!”

