Expect Nia Sharma to always speak her heart out. Whether it’s the trolls of the Pearl V Puri case or something else, she has never stopped herself from expressing her opinions. The actress is now calling out creators who cast actors on the basis of their social media fan following. Read on for all the details!

It all happened when Kaahin Kissii Roz fame Mouli Ganguly opened up about not getting enough offers. Just not that, the 38-year-old actress even revealed how she has been rejected multiple times over not having enough social media followers.

Nia Sharma had landed her support to her former co-star on her Instagram story. She mentioned how Mouni Ganguly has earlier been part of biggest ‘K’ show and deserves more opportunity. Furthermore, she took a dig as she said, “a trending reel cannot erase the iconic character you’ve played for years.”

Now, Nia Sharma has opened about it all in an interview with TOI. She said, “There are issues in every field and profession, but sometimes it is appalling to read or hear about things that happen in showbiz. TV industry has no dearth of talented, experienced actors, but they may not have a good following on social media. How does that matter? I remember how Mouli in TV shows like Kahin Kisi Roz and it was one of the hit shows, many years back.”

She continued, “Yes, I have a great following, but that hasn’t helped me bag a role. On the contrary, when I did Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai 10 years ago, I was not on Instagram, but the show had a good viewership. Casting was not dependent on social media earlier. Currently, this entire perception that actors with a good fan following can bring good ratings is bizarre.”

Nia Sharma also mentioned that it is “unfair” to equate an actor’s talent and popularity with social media following.

Do you agree with what Nia has said?

