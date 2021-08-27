Advertisement

When you’re a celebrity, expect hate more than love! Be it Amitabh Bachchan or Ananya Panday, the trend has been witnessed by every famous personality. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta would mostly receive love and praises until her recent casteist slur controversy. Ever since she’s been under the radar of trolls and haters. But she now has a message for them all and it’s a kick*ss one! Scroll below for details.

As most know, Munmun released a video on her YouTube channel some days back where she used a casteist slur. This left a section of the country irked and FIRs were filed in different parts of the country. Despite her apology, she has been receiving hate comments. Owing to it all, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team kept her away from the screens, as per rumours.

Advertisement

Now, Munmun Dutta has shared a boomerang of herself. She could be seen all smiles as she’s dressed up in a zebra print dress. She looks at the camera with one of her hands on her cheeks as she blinks in the video.

It is the caption that has a message for all the haters. Munmun Dutta wrote, “Thank you all.. especially to my well wishers ..and haters too . . #munmundutta #postoftheday #thankyou #grateful.”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta has finally returned on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Even producer Asit Kumarr Modi has recently confirmed the same.

He told TOI, “Munmun is a part of our team for many years and all these talks about her quitting were false. She has resumed shooting for the show and you will see her soon. There were no issues and we are all fine and focussing on our work.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty Hilariously Decodes Arjun Bijlani’s True Feelings Of ‘Casting Him In A Film’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube