The Tamil film DNA, directed by Nelson Venkatesan and starring Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan, is coming to OTT this week. The film was theatrically released on June 20, 2025, and currently holds an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10.

A fun fact about the film is that its Telugu-dubbed version, titled My Baby, is getting a theatrical release on July 18, 2025, according to 123 Telugu. However, shortly after its theatrical release, the film will also be available on OTT.

So, why is the film releasing in theatres so close to its streaming debut? Booking on BookMyShow is open until Thursday, July 24. Interestingly, while the release date mentioned on BookMyShow is July 11, bookings in Hyderabad only begin from July 18. The trailer of the film also mentions July 18 as the release date. What is going on?

DNA: OTT Release Date and Platform

Jio Hotstar is set to release DNA on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 12 AM. In addition to the original Tamil version, the film will also be dubbed and available in Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu.

Plot of DNA

DNA follows the story of a woman who once struggled with psychological issues before finding stability in her life through marriage to a man who had overcome substance abuse. Their lives seem peaceful until the birth of their first child triggers a disturbing suspicion in her mind, that the baby may have been switched at birth. While those around her dismiss her concerns, her husband stands by her side, the only one willing to believe and support her.

Cast and Crew of DNA

Director Nelson Venkatesan collaborated with Athisha Vino to write the script. The film stars Atharvaa Murali, Nimisha Sajayan, Joseph Vijay, Balaji Sakthivel, Ramesh Thilak, Riythvika Panneerselvam, Karunakaran, and Chetan. The cinematography is handled by Parthiban, and the film is produced by Jayanthi Ambethkumar and Ambeth Kumar under the banner of Olympia Movies.

