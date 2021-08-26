Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar has been receiving a lot of backlashes lately. Netizens have been calling the host biased towards Shamita Shetty and television celebrities come out in support of Zeeshan Khan after he got eliminated from the show. Now, Sofia Hayat took a dig at the show and has called Karan a worse host than Salman Khan.

Advertisement

Sofia was seen in Bigg Boss 7 and rose to immense popularity post her stint in the show.

Advertisement

Slamming Bigg Boss OTT, Sofia Hayat said, “Karan is worse than Salman Khan! They are promoting violence and nepotism… if this show was on in the UK, they would take it off-air immediately because it incites violent behaviour and aggression. Karan is playing up to the old ways of insulting people to get high TRPs. It’s an old formula of Bigg Boss.”