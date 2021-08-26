Advertisement

Last evening viewers of Bigg Boss OTT were in for a shock as Zeeshan Khan was shown the door, following a physical altercation with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. While his fans as well as his connection Divya Agarwal and other housemates are still letting the news sink in, a picture is going viral on social media suggesting that Zeeshan could very well be in a secret room.

It is no secret that in the prior seasons of Bigg Boss several contestants have been removed from the main house and kept in a secret room from where they can monitor all that’s happening. While this has got the hopes up of many, a few others have pointed out a flaw in the picture. Read on to know what these netizens have to say about Zee’s potential return.

A Twitter page named The Khabri OTT posted the news of Zeeshan Khan being put in a secret room and not being eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT house. Along with a picture showing the ‘evicted contestant’ dressed in a white shirt with satin ribbons running down the front and a traditional cap, they tweeted, “Good news for #ZeeshanKhan fans 👍 He is not Eliminated…makers sent him to secret room. This Saturday he will re enter the house. Bigboss gave him one last warning.”

Good news for #ZeeshanKhan fans 👍 He is not Eliminated…makers sent him to secret room. This Saturday he will re enter the house.

Bigboss gave him one last warning.#BiggBossOTT pic.twitter.com/6aYxvdYmA4 — The Khabri OTT (@KhabriOTT) August 25, 2021

While several fans retweeted and commented asking whether this news of Zeeshan Khan being in a Bigg Boss OTT secret room was true, several pointed out that the news was indeed fake and provided proof to support it. Taking to the comments, one netizen wrote, “Since whn did tht chapri start wearing so much clothes ? Woh bhi aise. Clear indication that its fake post. Kam se kam photoshop n editing toh thik se kiya karo.” Another replied, “Salo Editing me Tumne Phd kar rakhi he bichare zee ke munne nunnio ko tune 7ve asman par pocha diya thaFace with tears of joyRolling on the floor laughingFace with tears of joy”

A third user commenting on this post wrote of Zeeshan Khan being in a Bigg Boss OTT secret room, wrote, “This is fake yaar, he posted his pics on his official accounts and this pic looks fake, Don’t play with People’s emotions” Another replied saying, “Ur doing this to stop trend for Zeeshan khan…we will not stop till we get

#ZeeshanKhan back” Tweeting the pic on their handle, a user wrote, “This is a morphed pic.. this is #akhilsarthak when he is in secret room from #biggbosstelugu4 Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy” Check out some of the tweets:

@TheRealKhabri

Hello bhai

Is this true??? Is Zeeshan is in secret room??? BRING BACK ZEESHAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/gcWZOGiN7s — Varshitha reddy (@varshitha1919) August 26, 2021

Yeh Akhil Sarthak ki picture hai from biggboss telugu😒 https://t.co/iDtiPYDMhH — •𝓡𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓲𝓴𝓪🎈 (@_flyingcupid) August 26, 2021

Abey Edit thi ye😂🤣

Ye nikal chukka hai.. dhakka maar kr apni tarf se sidhartshukla ban rha tha.. Beta wo damaad tha aap thodi🤭 BB ko halke mein le rha tha😆#BBOTT #ZeeshanKhan #PratikSehajpal https://t.co/oj7AVf0owV pic.twitter.com/YHKKPhakPP — Ⓢ𝒶𝕟𝓨𝓪🎤🌟 (@HeyitsmeSanya) August 25, 2021

Do you want to see Zeeshan Khan re-enter the Bigg Boss OTT house as a wild card contestant? Also, do you think his elimination was fair – let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

