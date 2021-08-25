Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is taking one shocking twist after another. While fans of the controversial show are still reeling in from the double-elimination on Sunday, we now hear Boss Man Zeeshan Khan has been evicted from the show. Read onto know more.

As per the live stream and the pictures coming in from the house, Zeeshan has been shown the door for getting into a physical altercation with Pratik Sehajpal. Now the actor has shared an image of the injures he sustained in the house too. Scroll below to read about and have a look at the incident that led to his eviction.

Advertisement

For those glued to their phones and watching the live streaming of Bigg Boss OTT, we see that Zeeshan Khan has been ousted from the Karan Johar hosted show after he got violent with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal. The fight between Zeeshan and Pratik resulted after the latter and Nishant Bhat just got into a fight with the Boss Man amidst the ‘Red Flag’ task.

In the live streaming, we see Zeeshan Khan had a major fight with Pratik during the Boss Man and Boss Lady task. While the other housemates tried to stop Zeeshan from getting physical, he ended up pushing Pratik multiple times which ultimately ended with his being evicted.

Post his eviction, many of the other housemates were left shocked and in tears. The one to break down the most was Zeeshan’s connection Divya Agarwal and friends Neha Bhasin. While having a conversation with Raqesh Bapat Divya was heard saying, “Zeeshan has stood for me since day1. He has always been my support in the house. Everyone single person is against me post weekend ka vaar I am called home wrecker and what not. I feel extremely bad as he is gone now.” She further concluded by saying, “I cannot be an arse licker no matter what. I can’t do that.”

Zeeshan took to his official social media handle a while ago and shared a bare torso picture depicting the scratches and hits he suffered during the fight that led to his eviction.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the Bigg Boss OTT House. Also , do let us know what you think of Zeeshan Khan’s elimination in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT Day 17: Divya Agarwal & Zeeshan Khan Save A Connection From Nominations; Akshara Singh Has An Emotional Breakdown

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube