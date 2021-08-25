Advertisement

Actress Shubhaavi Choksey will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. This daily soap is going to bring out a complex relationship of ‘Ram’ and ‘Priya’ essayed by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, and Shubhaavi is going to play Ram Kapoor’s step-mother ‘Nandini’ in the serial.

Shubhaavi is known for portraying various roles in television shows and also in films like Dhadak. She expresses her happiness on joining the cast of the show and says: “‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ is a show that has managed to successfully change the flow of how viewers looked at television shows back then. I cannot express how happy I am to come onboard and be a part of this amazing project and join this franchise.”

“Looking forward to seeing the viewers’ reaction to season 2 and hoping that they shower as much love as they did to the previous one,” Shubhaavi Choksey concludes.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will air from August 30 on Sony Entertainment Television.

