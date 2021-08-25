Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made us love all its characters. It’s not just Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta or Raj Anadkat, fans equally love the supporting characters. Viewers were heartbroken when they heard the news of Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. His pictures amid treatment are going viral and have left many in tears. Read on for details.

It was last year in September when doctors found a lump in Ghanshayam’s neck for the first time. He underwent surgery which went successfully. But earlier this year, the veteran actor was found to have some more spots and had to undergo chemotherapy soon after. There have been multiple reports around financial constraints but Nayak has rubbished them all.

Now, a picture from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets is going viral. Ghanashyam Nayak poses to click pictures with two fans who could be seen posing alongside him. But fans cannot help but notice how weak the actor looks.

Ghanashyam Nayak could be seen wearing a white kurta pyjama in the picture. One can witness that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor has faced a massive hair fall amid cancer treatment. Many can even sense that he looks weak and one side of his face looks swollen.

The pictures were shared by a TMKOC fan club. “Recent Picture of nattu kaka #behindthescenes,” read the caption of the post.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, there were bizarre reports that Ghanashyam Nayak was facing a financial crisis amidst his cancer treatment. He rubbished the reports in an interview with TOI and said, “I am not suffering from any financial crisis. I am enjoying my time at home with my grandchildren and my children are actually helping people who need any kind of help. I am neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes.”

