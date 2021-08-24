Maanvi Gagroo: Anthologies are a 'snackable' format
Maanvi Gagroo: Anthologies are a ‘snackable’ format (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actress Maanvi Gagroo is often hailed as the ‘web queen’. The OTT protege rose to fame with the web series ‘Pitchers’ and ‘Tripling’.

Her latest short film ‘Marriage 2.0’, part of the anthology series ‘Kaali Peeli Tales’, is receiving good reviews.

Maanvi plays the role of slightly insecure wife Malini opposite Hussain Dalal, as her carefree husband. They are a modern couple in Mumbai, experimenting with the idea of an open marriage.

