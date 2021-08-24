Advertisement
We are really happy as our weekly dose of laughter is back with The Kapil Sharma Show. Last week, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn made a guest appearance on the show and in the upcoming week, we will see veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha making a promising entry and entertaining us with their lovely anecdotes from back in the day. Scroll below to read the scoop.
Kapil humorously asks the two best friends a few questions and it leaves the audience in splits including the cast of the show.
Advertisement
The promo of The Kapil Sharma Show begins with the host asking, “Kaunsi heroine kaunsi film kar rahi hai yeh saari khabar kaun rakhta tha (Who had all the information about which heroine was doing which film)?” Shatrughan Sinha immediately points out towards Dharmendra and says, “Bada naughty hai (He is very naughty).”
Trending
Shatrughan Sinha continue and adds, “Darasal jitna respect inhone earn kiya hai, tamaam harkaton ke bawajood, achche achhon ne nahi kiya hai (The respect he has earned, despite all his actions, even the best in the business have not).”
Watch the promo for Dharmendra’s savage reply to Kapil and Shatrughan here:
Haha, that’s going to be a fun one conversation to watch.
Earlier today, Sony Entertainment shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra and captioned it, “Dosti ke liye sirf soch nahi, harkatein bhi milni chahiye! Dekhiye aisi kaunsi harkatein hain, jiss se @aapkadharam aur @ShatruganSinha ji ki dosti gehri hui. And watch #TheKapilSharmaShow, Sat-Sun 9:30 PM, only on Sony.”
In the promo, Kapil asks the two friends about the secret behind their years long friendship and says, “Apke vichaar milte hain ya brand milta hain?” to which Shatrughan replies, “Bohot hudd tak harkatein milti hai… jo maine inse hi seekhi hai.” And everyone burst into laughter upon hearing his response.
Dosti ke liye sirf soch nahi, harkatein bhi milni chahiye!😜 Dekhiye aisi kaunsi harkatein hain, jiss se @aapkadharam aur @ShatruganSinha ji ki dosti gehri hui. And watch #TheKapilSharmaShow, Sat-Sun 9:30 PM, only on Sony. pic.twitter.com/IwgA7VNF7K
— sonytv (@SonyTV) August 24, 2021
Are you all excited to see Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra together at The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the comments below.
Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Suffers An Anxiety Attack Post Karan Johar’s Remarks On Sunday Ka Vaar
Advertisement
Advertisement