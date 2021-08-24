Advertisement

We are really happy as our weekly dose of laughter is back with The Kapil Sharma Show. Last week, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn made a guest appearance on the show and in the upcoming week, we will see veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha making a promising entry and entertaining us with their lovely anecdotes from back in the day. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kapil humorously asks the two best friends a few questions and it leaves the audience in splits including the cast of the show.

Advertisement

The promo of The Kapil Sharma Show begins with the host asking, “Kaunsi heroine kaunsi film kar rahi hai yeh saari khabar kaun rakhta tha (Who had all the information about which heroine was doing which film)?” Shatrughan Sinha immediately points out towards Dharmendra and says, “Bada naughty hai (He is very naughty).”