Bigg Boss OTT is making the headlines for many things, including budding romances, breaking connections, fights, arguments and more. Since Sunday’s Sunday Ka Vaar with host Karan Johar, many celebs, past contestants and fans have been pointing out KJo’s unfair behaviour towards Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal.

Fo the unversed, Sunday’s episode received massive trolling owing to Karan’s comments and behaviour as well as Shamita Shetty getting a lot of favouritism. While fans weren’t happy with Ridhima Pandit’s elimination, the latest promos are sad to watch. These videos show Zeeshan falling ill due to Sunday events. Read on to know more.

Amidst all the Bigg Boss OTT drama, Zeeshan Khan looked to be one of the most targeted contestants by host and anchor Karan Johar. In the late-night clips on social media, we see that the harsh treatment has resulted in him falling ill. The videos circulating show Zeeshan having an anxiety attack as the actor is seen throwing up. Milind Gaba comes to help him out.

Check out the Bigg Boss OTT promo featuring an ill Zeeshan Khan below:

While Zeeshan Khan is suffering in the house, many industry people, including Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchant, Tina Datta, his Kumkum Bhagaya colleagues and more have spoken in his support feeling as they too feel what happened to him was unfair.

