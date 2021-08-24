Advertisement

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 made a hell of a lot of noise over the recreation of the viral frying pan scene. It is the controversy that took place between Vishal Aditya Singh and his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli on Bigg Boss. The actress even called out Colors over their insensitive action and shared how it has affected her mother. Now, the KKK11 contestant is opening about it and has said he wasn’t happy doing it either!

For the unversed, it was Vishal who recreated the whole scene with co-contestant Maheck Chahal. Rohit Shetty along with the rest of the contestants was left in splits. The scene went viral in no time and memes began floating on social media all over again. As expected, Madhurima Tuli was deeply affected by it all.

Talking about the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recreation, Vishal Aditya Singh told Siddharth Kannan, “Jab woh incident hua tha, toh main bhi bohot khush nahi tha. Jahaan pe woh reaction recreate kiya un logon ne (When that incident was recreated on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, I was not too happy with it either).”

Vishal Aditya Singh continued, “But there were two very big people there, I am sure you understand who I mean by that, and they said, ‘Are you stupid? Let it go. What is important is that you are on Khatron Ke Khiladi. All this will keep happening.’ They told me that it is the format of the show so I should treat it as such.”

Meanwhile, Madhurima Tuli had strongly reacted to the matter via a video post on Instagram. She had shared how her mother had been crying about it since the morning and had previously been hospitalized over the same.

What do you think of the latest revelation made by Vishal Aditya Singh?

