A lot is happening on Bigg Boss OTT. This edition is truly ‘over the top’ as the contestants need no external force to garner TRPs for the show. Divya Agarwal and Karan Johar’s arguments are all over the internet. But now, even Millind Gaba and Zeeshan Khan have accused the host of being biased towards Shamita Shetty. In another world, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin are now a connection! Read on for all the details.

Starting with the good news, it was just yesterday when we saw Raqesh Bapat question Shamita Shetty about Neha’s feelings for Pratik. The Bigg Boss OTT contestants were discussing whether there are any ‘feelings involved.’ But at least now we know that both are interested to be a ‘connection.’

In the latest task to shuffle connections, Neha Bhasin ditched her connection Millind Gaba and chose Pratik Sehajpal. The Love School actor was quick to let go off his connection, Akshara Singh and paired up with the singer. Having left with no other options, their respective connections too formed a pair.

But Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh did a blast at Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin. They even told that now they’ll start playing the game and show how it’s done! On the other hand, Millind Gaba and Zeeshan Khan were seen discussing Karan Johar’s reaction post Bigg Boss OTT Weekend Ka Vaar.

For the unversed, Karan Johar schooled Zeeshan Khan for allegedly being a ‘misogynist’ during his fight with Akshara Singh. Most netizens disagree with his claims.

Zeeshan could be heard saying Millind, “I was termed a misogynist because of that once sentence and the 1000 sentences that were thrown at me by Akshara went unnoticed.”

To this, Gaba even questioned, “You spoke about her daayra (limits) and he (Karan Johar) asked about every female contestant’s perception, but he never spoke to any of the boys, why?”

Later, Millind Gaba even pointed out how badly Shamita Shetty abused Nishant Bhatt and her apology was easily accepted by Karan Johar. But the same treatment isn’t done with the rest of the contestants.

Do you think Karan Johar is an unfair host? Let us know in the comment section below.

