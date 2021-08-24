Advertisement

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom kick-started after Sooryavanshi, yet it has seen a day of light. On the other hand, the Rohit Shetty directorial is desperately waiting for theatres all across the nation to reopen. Now, KRK has come out claiming Akki’s cop drama is witnessing a degraded value in OTT. And, he has an explanation for it!

Kamaal R Khan says Akshay’s two films- Laxmii and Bell Bottom, have performed much below the expectations. Due to such performance, OTT giants are offering just 50 crores to Sooryavanshi at max. It’s a result of Akki’s graph doing downwards.

Tweeting about it, KRK wrote, “According to my sources, now #OTT is offering only ₹50Cr for #Sooryavanshi. This is the result of last 2 disaster films of Akki. While budget of #Sooryavanshi is approx ₹300Cr! Means all the possible ways have been closed for the release of this film now. Sad thing!”

According to my sources, now #OTT is offering only ₹50Cr for #Sooryavanshi. This is the result of last 2 disaster films of Akki. While budget of #Sooryavanshi is approx ₹300Cr! Means all the possible ways have been closed for the release of this film now. Sad thing! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 23, 2021

This is not the first time, KRK has trying to pull Akshay Kumar down. A few days back, Kamaal even slammed Akshay for being a fake patriot. He often trolls Akshay over his Canadian citizenship.

Coming back to Sooryavanshi, the makers are desperately waiting for the reopening of theatres in Maharashtra. Akshay and the team believe that around 30% chunk of box office business comes from a single state. Also, if we see Akshay’s box office performance, cities like Mumbai and Pune contribute a lot to him.

While speaking to Bollywood Life, Akshay Kumar was asked about an update on Sooryavanshi release date. He said, “I have no idea, I have no idea. Perhaps Maharashtra ke baad.”

Rohit Shetty too had spoken on the release date during Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 launch. He cleared that no date is under discussion and everyone is waiting to defeat COVID first.

