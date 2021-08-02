Advertisement

The Pan-India actress, Pooja Hegde who is currently shooting for her multiple upcoming films, recently opened up on her experience of shooting with Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty for Cirkus.

In a recent interview with a leading portal, Pooja said, “It was so much fun shooting the film. Cirkus is Rohit [Shetty] sir and Veer’s [Ranveer Singh] third collaboration and they already have that bonding. When you work with such people, you tend to have a blast.”

She added, “It felt like we had a party and in between, we used to go shoot for the film. When you have so much fun off-screen, I believe that it translates on screen and I hope it does.”

Starring opposite Ranveer Singh, and working with Rohit Shetty, Cirkus marks quite a few first in Bollywood for the Housefull 4 actress.

Pooja recently wrapped her Pan-India film, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas and also has Bhaijaan with Salman Khan with the pipeline with Cirkus. Her countrywide lineup also includes Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor along with Beast opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

