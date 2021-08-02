Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with Raj and DK of The Family Man fame, opposite Raashii Khanna in Amazon Prime Video’s web series. South star Vijay Sethupathi is also set to make his debut with the project. Now the latest report reveals Kapoor’s next project with Ali Abbas Zafar.

Zafar is currently shooting for the action thriller Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Emraan Hashmi will be playing the role of antagonist in the much-awaited film. The film is bankrolled by Yashraj films.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Ali Abbas Zafar is working on a thriller story that takes place over one night. The film, which is said to be a Hindi remake of a foreign film, will be largely shot in Abu Dhabi later this year. While not many details have been revealed yet, it will be produced by Ali himself under his banner Offside Entertainment.

The report further claimed that Ali has been planning for a long time on adapting the film for Indian audiences. Shahid, on the other hand, was looking for a film that’s set in commercial space yet is different from the typical masala potboiler and Ali’s script checked all the boxes.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the film Jersey which is the remake of a Telugu film of the same name. Reportedly, he has agreed to star in three more projects apart from Ali Abbas Zafar’s film. He is said to star in Amar Butala’s Operation Cactus and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s mythological epic Karna.

Reportedly, Kapoor is also in talks with director Sujay Ghosh for a fast-paced thriller and with Shashank Khaitan for an action entertainer.

