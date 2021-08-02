Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee is at the top of his game with back-to-back, highly appreciated projects. While the actor is still being bestowed love for his performance in The Family Man 2, he is all set to impress all once again in ZEE5’s Dial 100. In the midst of all this, the actor recently revealed he was all set to make his Hollywood debut nearly two decades ago, but an astrologer predicted such a thing not happening.

In a recent conversation, Manoj got candid about this Hollywood film he was cast as the lead in and how during the filming he met a renowned astrologer who told him nothing was going to happen about it. Scroll below to read the entire incident.

During a recent conversation with The Bollywood Film Club’s Clubhouse, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about the incident. The Family Man actor said, “I was about to get my second National Award for Pinjar and after that, I was supposed to go to Jaisalmer. After my National Award function, the next day, I travelled to Jaisalmer. There I was going to do a proper Hollywood film which was being directed by an NRI.”

Sharing details about this Hollywood project, Manoj Bajpayee said, “I was playing the lead, Lynn Collins was my female counterpart and Justin Theroux was playing one role, Frank Langella was playing a role in that film and there were (a few other) actors in that film. Everyone was thinking my life’s going to be so huge after that film because I was playing the lead with Justin Theroux, Lynn Collins, Frank Langella.”

Revealing that on one of his off days, he decided to roam and explore the fort city of Jaiselmer when he decided to meet Shrivallabh Vyas’ parents. Talking about his meeting with the renowned astrologer, showing him his Kundli (birth chart) and the predictions he got, Manoj Bajpayee said, “We were having lunch, and then I came to know that his father is a great astrologer and he was a very old person. He could hardly manage to speak. Shrivallabh said, ‘No, no, no, show your chart to my father. He’s a great astrologer in Rajasthan, and he’s the astrologer to the King of Jaisalmer.’”

Manoj Bajpayee continued, “Then I requested his father to please tell me what would happen to this film. He said, ‘Nothing would happen.’ So I said, ‘Uncle, please see again, there must be something.’ He repeated, ‘No, I can’t see anything.’ Then I came out, one part of your heart is saying it’s true and one part of your heart is saying it’s not true. We all wrapped up and came back and nothing happened.”

It seems like the renowned astrologer’s prediction did come true as it’s been close to two decades since this Hollywood film was shot, and Manoj Bajpayee is still to make his debut in the West.

