Fans were super excited when the news of Shahid Kapoor joining the Karan Johar production Yoddha made the news. But in December, the Shashank Khaitan action directorial made the headline over rumours that Kapoor has walked out of the project due to creative differences. But is it true?

During a recent interaction, the director dismissed reports of Shahid Kapoor walking out Yoddha. While revealing that they are still talking about the project, the director also shared tidbits on why the project is being delayed. Read all he had to say below.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, while defusing the rumours, Shashank Khaitan said it wouldn’t be feasible to shoot the big-budget action film amid the pandemic. He said, “Shahid and I are still working out [the details], and hoping we can collaborate soon. The truth is that the film has to be shot in multiple countries. [Considering] the times we are living in, I don’t even know if we can travel to Borivali for a shoot. So, we weren’t sure if we could pull it off during the pandemic.”

Continuing further, Shashank Khaitan said that the Shahid Kapoor starrer Yoddha would be shot once things are back to normal. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor said, “If I have to shoot a film in four countries, it will require a lot of logistical support. Once normalcy is restored around the world, I will revive the Yoddha plan.”

Shahid Kapoor was supposed to begin shooting the Shashank Khaitan action film after wrapping up the schedules of the Hindi remake of Jersey. With the change in plans, Kapoor has now allotted those dates to his digital debut project. This web series will be helmed by The Family Man fame Raj and DK.

Talking about Shashank Khaitan, the Dhadak director is currently busy with Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

