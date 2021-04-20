Like some fantastic talents, Bollywood and popularly also a home to yesteryear’s favourite terminology, Catfights. Female actors and the competition between them, due to any reason, was a pretty common thing back in the time. One such rivalry was that between late Sridevi and Jaya Prada. Both the actors coming from the same trajectory were at loggerheads and quite popular for the same.

For the unversed both Sridevi and Jaya Prada made their way to Bollywood from down South. While the Hawa Hawai fame failed to have a debut that made heads turn, Jaya had the most illustrious of them. This in turn created a rift between the two. To an extent that when Sri succeeded in one of her films, Prada said it was due to her cosmetic surgery. A rather harsh dig. Below is all you need to know, and what Jaya thinks of the fight now.

Sridevi made her Bollywood debut with Solva Sawan (1978), a remake of Tamil hit 16 Vayathinile, opposite Amol Palekar. A year later Jaya Prada entered Bollywood with Sargam (1979), a remake of Telugu hit Siri Siri Muvva, opposite Rishi Kapoor. The movie was a super hit, and Jaya Prada became a star overnight.

Now, Sridevi was under pressure to became a force to reckon in Bollywood. The actor to do the same starred in Jeetendra’s Himmatwala that put her on the map. The film became cult and is till date remember. The Mr. India actor was all-over the news, and praises were being heaped for her. This did not go well with Jaya Prada who decided to take a look at her new beautiful look.

As per Bollywood Aajkal, Jaya Prada be said she had good looks by birth, but Sridevi’s beauty id a result of nose surgery. She said, ”I am beautiful by birth while Sridevi has made her look beautiful through cosmetic surgery!” Now this for sure angered the Himmatwala actor who decided to not make peace with her ever.

Years later recently, Jaya Prada graced the Kapil Sharma Show and spoke about her rivalry with Sridevi. She opened up how Jeetendra one day tried to make peace between the two. She said, “Once during lunch time Jeetendra ji locked us both in one room for an hour. We were both hungry and wanted to eat. One hour later when he opened the door, we both went our separate ways to eat. We did not speak at all during the time we were locked in.”

