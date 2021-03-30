Sridevi was a very successful actress of her times. She was everything a man would desire in his girl, and a filmmaker would want in her heroine. This is why she was successful in her professional life and was linked up to several big stars, including Jeetendra. But, did you know there was a time when there were rumours that both these stars were staying together in one hotel room during the shoot of a film?

Advertisement

The late actress always denied these rumours and was always aware of each and every gossip going around. In a throwback interview, the late actress had spoken extensively on the alleged affair. Keep scrolling down

Advertisement

Sridevi had not only denied the rumours, she had also expressed how such baseless gossips used to affect her family. Talking about Jeetendra, she said, “He is such a nice man; I can never forget how helpful he was on my first day of shooting. I was extremely nervous since Hindi was a new language for me, and my first Hindi film Solva Sawan hadn’t done well. But Jeetu gave me all the moral support and confidence I needed. He went out of his way to make me feel comfortable by explaining the dialogues to me, and his kind and helpful nature really appealed to me.”

Opening up about rumours of her and Jeetendra staying together during the shoot of a film, Sridevi had said, “Never! Honestly, to this day, I have never been to Jeetu’s hotel room, nor has he ever come home. I know people have been saying a lot of bad things, but this is the truth. I am an innocent girl. I’m not a fool, but I am not a calculative person either. And I am certainly not a man-eater,” she had added.

The iconic actress said that such gossip would bother her family, but since they had met Jeetendra, they know there is no truth to such rumours.

“It’s not new to me. I’m used to and prepared for things like this. My parents, though conservative, know what this industry is all about. Besides, they have met Jeetu a couple of times and find him a very decent man,” Sridevi had told the publication.

What do you have to say about this? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Tanishk Bagchi Talks On Masakali 2.0 Backlash: “If I Allow Myself To Be Affected, Then I’d Never Be Able To Work Again”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube