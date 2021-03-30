Tanishk Bagchi is called the ‘God Of Remixes’. Time and again the music composer gets trolled for making the remixes for old songs. Last year, the 39-year-old musician was trolled massively when he recreated A R Rahman’s Masakali from Delhi-6 titled Masakali 2.0. The singer/composer is finally reacting to the trolling.

Tanishk’s Masakali 2.0 starred Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra and fans were upset with him for recreating Rahman’s iconic song.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tanishk Bagchi opened up on his past struggles of not having work for 15 years and now is getting all the opportunities that the composer feels, he deserves.

“Everyone has ups and downs, but if I allow myself to be affected by Masakali, then I’d never be able to work again,” said Tanishk.

The music composer continued and added, “There will always be those who try to pull you down, but there will be some who try and lift you up. I rely on the support of those who support me.”

Back when Masakali 2.0 released, A R Rahman took to his Twitter and slammed the makers for recreating his iconic song and wrote, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a director, composer, and a lyricist, supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew. – Lots of love and prayers.”

Tanishk Bagchi has recreated a lot of remixes including ‘Shehar Ki Ladki’, ‘O Saki Saki’, ‘Dheeme Dheeme’, ‘Muqabla’, ‘Laung Laachi’, ‘Dilbar’, ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, ‘Mere Rashke Qamar’, ‘Tamma Tamma Again’, ‘Sanu Ek Pal Chain’ to name a few.

