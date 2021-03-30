Tanhaji proved to be a milestone not just for Ajay Devgn, but even for Bollywood. The film went onto collect historic numbers and enjoyed a long theatrical run. Apart from that, the film saw an unprecedented response in Mumbai territory that left us jaw-dropped.

For the unversed, Tanhaji earned a lifetime collection of 279.50 crores in India. Out of that, in Mumbai alone, the film earned 140 crores approx. With such a massive amount, it became the highest earner of Bollywood in the city. Overall, the film is at the 2nd position with Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ruling the list.

Baahubali 2 made 190 crores approx from Mumbai. Speaking of Bollywood stars, no one is close to Ajay Devgn. Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is at 2nd but the gap is really big. Tiger Zinda Hai had earned 109 crores in Mumbai, which is almost 30 crores less than Tanhaji. 3rd spot and 4th spots are held by Aamir Khan’s PK (105 crores) and Dangal (104 crores). Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju is at the 5th position with 102 crores.

Let’s see which Bollywood actor will be able to topple Ajay Devgn and his Tanhaji in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ajay has been in the news over a brawl video that allegedly features him. The video shows two men fighting outside a pub, using unparliamentary language. One of the men, wearing a white shirt, has been being mistaken for Ajay. The actor’s office has issued a statement clarifying that a video being circulated of a man involved in a Delhi brawl is not him.

Even the actor himself reacted to the video by tweeting: “Some ‘doppelgänger’ of mine seems to have got into trouble. I’ve been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I’ve not travelled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi.”

