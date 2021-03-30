Kangana Ranaut is in the headlines not just for her Twitter chronicles but also her much spoken about Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. While we inch closer to the release of the film, Kangana is getting candid talking about it, but not without pointing out the bad according to her. Her recent target yet again is Karan Johar. This time around, she is comparing the filmmaker to Simi Garewal.

If you are unaware, veteran actor and politician Jayalalithaa was once interviewed by Simi in her show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. That was the most candid ‘Amma’ had ever gotten and the interview to date is considered an epitome of elegance and strength. When a fan spoke about the interview, Ranaut was quick to add her two bits. Below is all you need to know about the same and what Kangana exactly has to say.

When a Twitter user urged everyone to watch Jayalalithaa’s interview with Simi Garewal before they see Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi on the big screen. Replying to the Tweet another user wrote, “I am watching it right now ! @Simi_Garewal is phenomenal. I don’t think any interviewer can match her level of grace. These shows nowadays have no soul honestly. Hers was authentic and enjoyable. Try watching the one with Benazir Bhutto ! @Simi_Garewal you are.”

This tweet in no time reached Kangana Ranaut, who decided to reply. But while doing that, she took a dig at Karan Johar and said his interviews are full of bitching, bullying, gossip.

“Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex,” Kangana Ranaut said.

Karan Johar, if you are unaware, which is rare, hosts the mass popular chat show Koffee With Karan. Kangana has even appeared on the show. And the last time she did was a fodder for a never ending controversy.

What do you have to say about the same? Let us know in the comments section below.

