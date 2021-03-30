Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has tested Covid-19 positive. In a message she posted on Monday, Fatima informed she has home-quarantined and urged people to follow protocol.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for your wishes and concern. Stay safe, guys,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Fatima Sana Shaikh signed off the message as “Fatty”.

Actor Aamir Khan, who was Fatima Sana Shaikh’s on-screen father in “Dangal”, has also tested positive for Covid-19. Several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey, Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman, R. Madhavan and Rohit Saraf have tested positive over the past few days, and are under quarantine.

